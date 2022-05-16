Politics PM has meetings with friends of Vietnam in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 15 (US time) had meetings with American friends who have stood by Vietnam and its people as part of his working visit to the US.

Politics Infographic Vietnam placed 56th in Chandler Good Government Index 2022 Vietnam has been placed third among low-middle-income nations and 56th globally out of 104 ranked countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2022 freshly released by the Singaporean-based Chandler Institute of Governance.

Politics PM meets Vietnamese embassy officials, community in US Continuing his working visit to the US, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a number of activities on May 14 (local time).

Politics Speaker of Singaporean Parliament to visit Vietnam Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and a delegation from the Singaporean Parliament will pay an official visit to Vietnam from May 18-20.