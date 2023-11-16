Business Vietnam's M&A attractive to foreign investors An influx of new capital from European and US firms into Vietnam has become noticeable, with the local mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market expected to maintain its attractiveness despite its relatively modest scale.

Business Over 600 transactions recorded at Vietnam-China International Trade Fair More than 600 transactions, 89 agreements and 22 pairs of contracts were signed during the six-day Vietnam-China International Trade Fair, which wrapped up in Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai on November 15.

Business HCM City, US partners promote cooperation in smart urban development The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the US Consulate General in the city on November 15 held a meeting to promote their cooperation in smart urban development.