Business Vietnam aims to boost rice export to ASEAN The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will coordinate with Vietnam’s trade offices in member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to organise a consulting session on rice exports.

Business Transport firms up charges amid mounting fuel prices About 80-90 percent of fixed-route transport firms have adjusted their fares up by 10-15 percent to offset mounting fuel costs, according to a Ministry of Transport (MoT) report submitted to the Prime Minister, assessing the impact of higher fuel prices.

Business Vietjet resumes flights from Vietnam to some Asian countries The Vietjet flight number VJ971 officially took off from Hanoi to New Delhi (India) after a hiatus of more than two years.