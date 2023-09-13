Business Japan's Tokyu Group keen on further promoting cooperation with Binh Duong Japan's Tokyu Group Chairman Nomoto Hirofumi has pledged to continue cooperating and sharing its 100-year experience with the southern province of Binh Duong to turn the locality into a green, smart and worth-living city.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Japan cooperation in supporting industries There remains ample room for Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises to foster cooperation in supporting industries that are increasingly developing and playing an important role in Vietnam's participation in the global supply chain as well as the global value chain, insiders have said.

Business Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seek partnership in medical technology, equipment The “2023 Wow! Taiwan Project - Health Tech Business Matchmaking Event” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12, drawing more than 60 businesses from Vietnam and Taiwan (China) and witnessing the signing of a variety of cooperation deals.

Business Petrovietnam looks towards energy transition, service sector competitiveness General Director of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Le Manh Hung has highlighted the crucial role of the service sector, one of the five principal areas of the group, in its production and business activities and development.