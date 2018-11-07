Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved a feasibility report on a project of land clearance, compensation and resettlement support related to the construction of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.The project aims to recover land, give compensation and resettlement support to locals living in the area, making it easy for the investor to complete the project on schedule.It will focus on vocational training and generating jobs for locals, and adjusting the administrative boundaries of communes in the project area.Attention will also be paid to settling complaints and denunciations of organizations, households and individuals during the project’s implementation.The project is invested by the People’s Committee of Dong Nai province with a total cost of over 22.85 trillion VND (over 978.7 million USD) sourced from the State budget.Of the amount, 4.1 trillion VND will be invested in infrastructure development of resettlement areas; 479 billion VND for building infrastructure facilities outside the airport; over 17.8 trillion for support of resettlement; 306 billion VND for vocational training and job generation; and 27 billion VND for building a feasible report of the project.The project is implemented from 2017-2021. -VNA