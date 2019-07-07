Birds set free at the requiem (Photo: VNA)

– The Buddhist Sangha of the northern border province of Ha Giang held a requiem for the souls of people who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom, independence and integrity, at the Vi Xuyen’s National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Ha Giang province on July 7.Monk Thich Gia Quang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's (VBS) Executive Council said the organisation of the ceremony follows the country’s tradition of “when drinking water, remembering its source”.The requiem commemorated the War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27 and the 40th anniversary of the war to defend the northern border. It aims to educate today’s generations in patriotism and remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for national independence.Vi Xuyen is the site of one of the fiercest battles during the war to defence the northern border in 1979.Participants offered incense and flowers to pray for the souls of fallen soldiers and released birds for national peace and prosperity.On the occasion, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha presented gifts to families with contribution to the nation in the province.-VNA