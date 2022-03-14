Society Vietnamese tourism eager to welcome foreign visitors The tourism sector is eager and confident to serve tourists again, building the image of Vietnam as a safe, friendly, hospitable destination for local residents and visitors.

Society EVN strives to maintain power supply for Truong Sa Electricity Vietnam (EVN) has been operating clean energy and lighting systems across Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and nearby DK1 platform since August 2017 despite multiple challenges.

Society Remains of martyrs reburied in Kon Tum A reburial service was held in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on March 14 to rebury the remains of five Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in the resistance war against American imperialism.

Society Fourteen Vietnamese citizens evacuated from Ukraine's war area The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the Vietnamese Association in Krasnodar on March 13 received 14 Vietnamese citizens fleeing from Kherson war area in Ukraine to Krasnodar.