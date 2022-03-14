Requiem held in Thailand to commemorate fallen soldiers in Gac Ma battle
The Vietnamese association in Thailand’s Udon Thani province, and monks and nuns of Khanh An pagoda on March 14 held a requiem for 64 soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago 34 years ago.
This is the seventh consecutive year such a requiem has been held by the Vietnamese association in Udon Thani province, its President Luong Xuan Hoa said.
Hoa affirmed that Vietnamese in Udon Thani always keep in mind the fallen soldiers’ sacrifice for the country’s sacred sovereignty.
He called on the Vietnamese community in the province to promote solidarity and make more contributions to safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands./.
