Research programmes, int’l cooperation bolstered to tackle pandemic
The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is speeding up research programmes facilitating the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially vaccine research, Deputy Minister Le Xuan Dinh has said.
Employees at the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No 1 (VABIOTECH) examine proteins in COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is speeding up research programmes facilitating the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially vaccine research, Deputy Minister Le Xuan Dinh has said.
The ministry will focus on updating information in science and technology as well as technical standards for preventing and fighting COVID-19. It is also to take the initiative in mobilising resources for research and bolstering international cooperation in vaccine production.
In particular, it will push ahead with the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding at the highest level, with various partners including Israel, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, among others, as well as with international research programmes.
It will seek to connect with major forums to gain experience, share effective COVID-19 prevention measures with international friends, and promote Vietnam’s achievements and products in the field.
The ministry has also called for effectiveness in regional and global science and technology networks to provide information on COVID-19 and help tackle the pandemic, raising Vietnam’s prestige and influence in the international arena.
The Directorate of Standards, Metrology, and Quality is to support relevant enterprises in regard to technical standards in preventive measures. It will arrange free training on the management and registration of codes and barcodes to stabilise operations and improve productivity in the post-pandemic period.
MoST last year approved and rolled out 10 urgent tasks to heighten capacity in fighting the pandemic./.