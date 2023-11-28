Resolution on pilot policies for road infrastructure investment gets approval
The National Assembly (NA) on November 28 afternoon approved a resolution on piloting some specific policies on investment in the construction of road infrastructure and transport facilities.
The National Assembly approves a resolution on piloting some specific policies on investment in the construction of road infrastructure and transport facilities. (Photo: VNA)
The resolution won support from 464 of the 467 deputies casting votes, accounting for 93.93%.
Before the voting, Vu Hong Thanh, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Economic Affairs delivered a report on amendments to the draft.
He said road transport infrastructure has received considerable investment from the State but there are shortcomings in the infrastructure construction, which has yet to meet the demand of socio-economic development. Meanwhile, developing modern infrastructure was identified as one of the targeted strategic breakthroughs.
To help successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the NA’s socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025, it is necessary to prioritise resources and issue specific policies to accelerate the building of modern road infrastructure, he noted.
Some pilot policies in the draft resolution were inherited from those already applied by the NA and recorded positive results, Thanh added.
Also on November 28 afternoon, the 15th-tenure parliament adopted the law on forces participating in the protection of grassroots security and order, which was supported by 386 of the 463 deputies casting votes (78.14%).
The law, comprising five chapters with 33 articles, is scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2024./.