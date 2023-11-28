Politics Second friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Chinese fronts held in Ha Long The second friendship exchange between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, as well as among the VFF committees and the CPPCC committees in Vietnamese and Chinese localities along the shared border took place in Ha Long city of northern Quang Ninh province on November 28.

Politics Vietnamese in Connecticut state look towards homeland Ambassador to the US Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on November 27 visited and presented gifts to a number of Vietnamese intellectuals in Connecticut state of the US on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Politics National Day greetings to Laos Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung visited the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 28 to extend greetings on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2023).

Politics Revised law on real estate business adopted The National Asembly adopted the revised Law on Real Estate Business on November 28 morning, part of its ongoing sixth session.