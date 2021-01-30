Results of election of 13th-tenure Party Central Committee announced hinh anh 1Permanent deputy head of the Organisation Commission Nguyen Thanh Binh announces the list of the members of the 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Party Congress held a working session in the afternoon of January 30, and heard a report on the results of the election and announcement of the list of the 200 elected to the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, including 180 full and 20 alternate members. 
LIST OF MEMBERS OF THE 13TH PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE
 
VNA