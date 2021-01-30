Politics Party Congress conducts voting on Central Committee members Delegates to the ongoing Party Congress conducted voting on members of the 13th tenure Party Central Committee on Jan. 30.

Politics CPV Congresses contribute to national growth, int’l socialism: Cuban official The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s National Congresses have always made valuable contributions to the nation’s development as well as socialism at the international level, a Cuban official has said.

Politics Congratulations keep coming in to National Party Congress Messages and letters of congratulations from political parties, international organisations and friends across continents keep coming in to the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Worldwide political parties, organisations, friends wish Party Congress a great success Political parties, organisations and international friends from around the globe have continued offering congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).