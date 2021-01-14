Retailers support 50,000 poor households ahead of Tet
Aid packages worth 15 billion VND (650,000 USD) will be sent out before the end of January, with 1,000 tonnes of rice being presented to 50,000 poor households in 54 cities and provinces nationwide prior to the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Volunteers help carrying 1,000 tonnes of rice to poor beneficiaries of the charity programme. (Photo: VNA)
The programme is being held by The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World), Vietnam’s largest mobile phone and consumer electronics retailer, and other global brands and suppliers.
The programme handed over 6 tonnes of rice to 300 poor families in Kim Thuy commune in central Quang Binh province’s Le Thuy district on January 13. Another 201 other locations will also receive rice in the coming time.
The Gioi Di Dong CEO Doan Van Hieu Em said the assistance is to help ease the difficulties being faced by beneficiaries and allow them to enjoy Tet.
This is the first time the company has joined hands with major international partners such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic to arrange a charity drive, he added, expressing his hope that more donors will engage in the programme and reach out to more people in need.
The Gioi Di Dong and its retail chain Dien may Xanh also carried out a fundraising campaign to support victims of the 2020 storms and floods./.