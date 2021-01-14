Society HCM City to open five electric-bus routes for 2-year trial run The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the municipal People's Committee to approve five new subsidized electric-bus routes that will be operated by Vingroup and run on a pilot basis for 24 months.

Society HCM City seizes 31kg of drugs sent from abroad by mail Over 31 kg of drugs of various types have been found in multiple parcels sent from abroad by mail and express mail to Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s Customs Department announced on January 13.

Society Architect Vo Trong Nghia honoured at 2020 Design for Asia Awards Vietnam’s well-known architecture Vo Trong Nghia and his team in VTN Architects have been honoured at the 2020 Design for Asia (DFA) Awards for their project “Stepping Park House” located in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society UK’s GREAT scholarships for sustainable development launched The British Council said on January 13 it has launched the GREAT scholarship programme for sustainable development for students from five countries, including Vietnam.