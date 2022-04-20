Retailers to be fined if providing single-use plastic bags to consumers from 2026
Single-use plastic bags widely used (Photo: report.az)Hanoi (VNA) - Retailers that provide single-use plastic bags to customers will be fined from 2026, said an official of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) at a seminar summarising the PLASTIC ALLIANCE pilot project on April 20.
The seminar was jointly held by ISPONRE, the Authority of Industry and Trade of Hanoi, and Expertise France – the European country's public agency in charge of international technical cooperation.
Nguyen Trung Thang, Deputy Director of the ISPONRE, said that being aware of serious risks of plastic waste to the environment, Vietnam has issued a lot of legal documents related to this issue. The country strives to use 100 percent of environmentally-friendly bags at commercial centres and supermarkets.
Among the 48 supermarkets surveyed, 46 are providing plastic bags free of charge (Photo: VNA)He cited a survey by his institute as saying that up to 104,000 single-use plastic bags are used at supermarkets each day, equivalent to 38 million bags a year. Among the 48 supermarkets surveyed, 46 are providing plastic bags for free of charge.
The PLASTIC ALLIANCE gathers 16 retailers that pledge to reduce the use of disposable plastic bags. It is part of the “Rethinking Plastics - Circular Economy Solutions to Marine Litter in Vietnam” project funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Government, and carried out by Expertise France.
The alliance has stepped up communication programmes directly at retailers and online on social media platforms to change consumers’ behaviour in reducing the use of single-use plastic bags and plastic products./.