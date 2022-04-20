Environment Concerns raised as Central Highlands province sees spike in earthquakes The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum witnessed 33 earthquakes from 1903 to 2020 but has seen 169 just since last year, a massive growth from the previous century.

Environment Dong Nai forest rangers supported in elephant protection The Forest Protection Department in the southern province of Dong Nai recently received equipment, including 10 cameras and 60 camera traps, to better manage and protect elephants in the province.

Environment Suitable legal frameworks, policies needed to fulfill climate targets: experts The Vietnamese government has set out a roadmap to achieve the country’s climate targets, including net zero emissions by 2050 as committed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK.

Environment Restoration efforts help promote sustainable growth for fisheries sector Amid the strong growth of the fisheries sector, the preservation and restoration of fisheries resources and the protection of biodiversity have become a focus of the sector and coastal localities towards developing a sustainable, modern and responsible fisheries sector.