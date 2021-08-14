Nguyen Thi Thanh Tung is a retired doctor, after working for more than 30 years at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. With the pandemic spreading and former colleagues feeling overwhelmed, she decided to become more involved, and returned to the hospital’s ICU to help its nearly 400 patients.

Meanwhile, Colonel Dr Nguyen Thi Thu Ha is one of five retired doctors volunteering to save the lives of patients at the Le Van Viet Field Hospital in Thu Duc City. Dr Ha and her family were concerned about her rejoining her former colleagues at the hospital, but with a strong sense of determination and responsibility, the former medico decided to work on the front lines.

In response to calls from the Ministry of Health, hundreds of former doctors in Ho Chi Minh City have registered over the past few weeks to join in the fight against the pandemic.

As the rising number of serious COVID-19 patients overwhelms many hospitals, the medical system in Ho Chi Minh City is facing a lot of difficulties, including the shortage of staff. Therefore, the active response from retired healthcare workers is warmly welcomed, contributing to and encouraging frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic./.

VNA