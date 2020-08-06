Society PetroVietnam Party Committee sails through difficulties of last five years Despite internal and external challenges over the last five years, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has managed to post upbeat results thanks to the leadership of its Party Committee.

Society Localities take measures to ensure safe high school exam Implementing directions of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ministry of Education and Training, localities are carrying out measures to ensure a safe national high school graduation exam, which is scheduled for August 8-10 across the country, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks such as the hot spots: Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.

Society Nearly 350 citizens brought home from Houston The General Consulate of Vietnam in Houston, representative agencies in the US, Vietnamese authorities and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have worked together with US agencies to bring nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens home on August 5-6.