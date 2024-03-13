Business Vietnam's export recovery gains momentum Vietnam’s exports have been on a path of recovery since the beginning of the year.

Business Rice sector needs stronger linkage chain Although Vietnam holds huge potential to boost rice export in 2024 as the world is forecast to face a shortage of about 5 million tonnes of the grain, limitations in linkage chain must be tackled for the industry to move forward.

Business Syndicated lending proposed to reduce impacts of loan limit policy A new regulation on reducing the loan limit under the amended Law on Credit Institutions will adversely affect capital supply for enterprises so commercial banks should cooperate in providing syndicated loans for businesses, experts said.