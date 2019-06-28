Vietnamese and Indian delegates at the launch of "Incredible India" programme (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – A roadshow to popularise Vietnamese tourism and culture took place in Noida city, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on June 28.



The event was co-organised by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and the Vietnamese Embassy in India.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau recalled the long-standing history and cultural ties between Vietnam and India, including Buddhism and yoga.



He highlighted that Indian airline IndiGo recently launched Kolkata – Hanoi direct air service and is preparing for the launch of New Delhi – Ho Chi Minh City route.



Vietnam has also offered e-visas at border gates, thus simplifying procedures for Indian travellers to Vietnam.



Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the STIC Travel Group of Companies, lauded Vietnam as one of the world’s most beautiful countries and one of the top five emerging destinations with special cuisine and culture, vibrant business and hospitable people.



He said the potential of tourism links between the two nations remains huge.



A representative from Victoria Tour screened films featuring Vietnamese culture and arts, as well as tours of well-known destinations all over the country.-VNA