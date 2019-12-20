Rock Symphony concert to welcome New Year
The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) has announced that 2019 Rock Symphony concert will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27 and 28, promising to bring a special musical event to the public.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Talented conductor Le Phi Phi will conduct the music night ending 2019 and welcoming the new year 2020.
The event will feature the participation of guitarist Tim Tran and the band Ly Huynh Long, along with the artists of the HBSO.
The show will open with Freddie Mercury’s works, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Barcelona,” “Who wants to live forever”.
In addition, the audience will have a chance to enjoy works such “Hotel California” of The Eagles, “Still loving you” of Scorpions and “Knockin’on Heaven’s Door” of Guns ‘N’ Roses.
Given that the aim of the whole event is to display how pop music can fit in with symphonic music, the next two pieces, themes from Mozart and Beethoven, will show how classical composers can aptly share a stage with pop artists./.
