RoK artist releases new MV promoting Vietnam’s tourism
Famous tourist attractions across Vietnam like the sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province, Sa Pa in Yen Bai province and the Dragon Bridge in Da Nang city have been featured in the new music video by artist Joseph Kwon of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Famous tourist attractions across Vietnam like the sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province, Sa Pa in Yen Bai province and the Dragon Bridge in Da Nang city have been featured in the new music video by artist Joseph Kwon of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Called Butterfly Flakes, the video is part of a series of programmes celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam - RoK relations (1992-2022). Its release is supported by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
In the video Kwon, whose Vietnamese name is Quyen, transforms into a prince getting lost in mysterious spaces surrounded by unspoiled beauty where he meets the Butterfly Fairy, acted by young Vietnamese singer Hyee Pham.
The two of them wander through many poetic and majestic parts of Vietnam, gradually weaving a love story.
The chorus “Flower buds, snowflakes, butterfly wings, I’m waiting for you in this wonderful world!” and cheerful melodies set a full-of-joy and youthful mood for the song.
The singer then confessed his love in his new song: “Anyone, even someone I have just met can feel my love for Vietnam. My friends on Facebook, Instagram, and Kakao all comprehend how deep in love I am with this land.”
In the process of making Butterfly Flakes, Quyen and the production team travelled to ten provinces and cities from the north to the south of Vietnam over two months, visiting and filming numerous famous tourist attractions like Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh province, Dragon Bridge in Da Nang city, Hạ Long Bay in Quang Ninh province or Hoi An Ancient Town in Quang Nam province.
Joseph Kwon is a singer who graduated with a master’s degree of Vocal Performance from the National Conservatorio of Firenze, Italy. He is known for many roles such as musician, singer, composer, music producer, conductor at SBS Choir Radio and conductor at the Korean Cultural Centre.
Kwon is a multi-talented artist embracing a romantic soul and a longing to travel. The wandering journeys made way for his settling down in Vietnam, which he has considered his second home. The artist said he decided to pursue dreams in this loving S-shaped land for the rest of his life.
Since coming to Vietnam three years ago, he has released a series of songs about the country, including Go Viet Nam Go Go, Cha Ca or Peace Remember. Vietnam’s magnificent landscapes and hospitality are presented in these videos, captivating many South Korean tourists and bringing them to the country.
Prior to Butterfly Flakes, Kwon released another MV to promote Vietnamese tourism during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – RoK relation, Waiting for You - 5000 Years, in August which has attracted more than 350,000 views on Youtube.
“My heart is always overflowing with love and desire to do something meaningful for this beautiful land," he said.
"A good friendship has been long established between Vietnam and the RoK. Tourism cooperation between the two countries is also growing, so I came up with the idea of making music videos to promote the image of Vietnam to Korean friends and the world.
"Vietnam is my favourite among the lands that I have visited. The music video contains a lot of my love for this beautiful country."/.