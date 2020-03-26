World Singapore to suffer economic recession in 2020 due to COVID-19 The Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on March 26 admitted that the country’s economy is looking headed for its first full-year recession in about two decades as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing negative impact on the global scale.

World Thai army sets up 357 COVID-19 checkpoints to monitor travellers The Royal Thai Armed Forces Command has set up 357 checkpoints nationwide to check inter-provincial travellers as an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Cambodia cancels all int’l meetings amid COVID-19 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on March 25 that all international meetings in Cambodia are cancelled and all Cambodian officials must stop attending overseas meetings or conferences, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ​