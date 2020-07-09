RoK entertainment firm to open first overseas outlet in Vietnam
Seoul (VNA) - SM Entertainment, one of the largest entertainment companies in the Republic of Korea, plans to open its first store in Vietnam, based in the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
It will also be its first overseas store to include SMTown Store, where customers can purchase merchandise of popular musical artists, including albums and posters, and a café that serves food and drinks.
SM Entertainment launched an exclusive pre-opening event on July 3 to give a limited number of Vietnamese K-pop fans a sneak preview of the store.
The official opening will take place between now and September./.