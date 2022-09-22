RoK firms partner in providing solutions for smart cities in Vietnam
Illustrative image (Source: vietnamnet.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – H20 Hospitality Ltd., a tech-based hospitality management startup, on September 21 announced that it has partnered with cloud service management company Bespin Global Co. in operating digital solutions for smart city projects in Vietnam.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two sides was for the integration and joint operation of the THT-Bespin Smart City Hub platform. It was signed between H2O Hospitality CEO John Lee and Kim Tae-ho, country director of Bespin Global Vietnam, in Seoul, reported the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Yonhap news agency.
The digital platform was co-developed by Bespin Global Vietnam and THT Development Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of the RoK’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., in the Southeast Asian country for the operation management of smart cities in Vietnam.
Founded in 2015, H2O Hospitality has successfully carried out the digital transformations of an array of accommodation facilities in the RoK, Japan and Southeast Asia. It is one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing leaders in the digital hospitality management industry.
The Seoul-based hospitality startup has attracted an accumulative 45 million USD from major investment companies, such as Kakao Investment Co., the state-run Korea Development Bank and Samsung Venture Investment Corp./.