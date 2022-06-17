World Vietnam co-chairs consultation on UNGA draft resolution epidemic preparedness, response Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, and his counterparts of South Africa, Sweden, and New Zealand have co-chaired a consultation on a UN General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution on the epidemic preparedness and response.

World Time for ASEAN, India to elevate ties: FM Son It is time for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India to elevate their strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation to a new height, for peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said at the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on June 16.

World Singaporean, US armies hold first in-person drill after COVID-19 pandemic More than 1,000 soldiers from the armies of Singapore and the US are taking part in Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 at the Murai Urban Training Facility of Singapore from June 6-17, according to the Singaporean Ministry of Defence.

World RoK makes plans to attract Vietnamese tourists The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) on June 16 introduced the promotions it will be offering this year to attract Vietnamese tourists and boost the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s tourism recovery.