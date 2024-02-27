Health Vietnam a bright spot in organ transplant Vietnam’s recent achievements in organ transplant have made the country one of the bright spots in Southeast Asia and Asia in this field.

Health Vietnam well-positioned in world vaccine map In recent years, the Vietnamese health sector’s position has been increasingly affirmed thanks to outstanding advances in research, development and application of technology in many fields. In addition to achievements in laparoscopic surgery and organ transplantation, Vietnam is also holding a rising important position in the list of vaccine producers worldwide, according to experts.

Health Vietnam an example of dangerous epidemic containment Vietnam has established itself as one of the leading countries in the fight against emerging diseases in the context of a number of dangerous and fast-spreading epidemics in the world over the past years like COVID-19 and earlier, SARS or MERS-CoV.