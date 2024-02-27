RoK pharmaceutical firm transfers technology of 7 products to Vietnam
Genuone Sciences, the Republic of Korea’s leading pharmaceutical company, announced on February 26 that it signed a business agreement with Vietnam’s Imexpharm Joint Stock Company (IMP) on the transfer of technology for seven products, including medications for the treatment of cardiovascular and diabetes-related diseases.
Genuone Sciences will support the entire process from production to supply and distribution of these products.
In addition to the existing method of distributing domestically produced products to Vietnam, the Korean company can now produce and supply products directly in the Southeast Asian country.
Samsoo Lee, CEO of Genuone Sciences Inc, described the strategic cooperation with Imexpharm as an important one that helps Genuone gradually access the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market, a potential and dynamic market in the Southeast Asia region.
To date, Imexpharm owns four manufacturing clusters, including three EU-GMP manufacturing clusters with eleven production lines that meet EU-GMP standards. This has made Imexpharm the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing company with EU-GMP manufacturing clusters and the highest number of EU-GMP production lines. /.