World RoK, Indonesia boost bilateral cooperation Leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia on November 25 discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including infrastructure projects and the economy.

World ASEAN, RoK agree to set up tech cooperation agency Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed to launch a body devoted to seeking industrial and technology cooperation, the RoK industry ministry said on November 25.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Banking Conference in Cambodia A Vietnamese delegation, led by Nguyen Toan Thang, General Secretary of the Vietnam Banking Association, is attending the 22nd ASEAN Banking Conference that kicked off in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on November 25.

World Six terrorists killed in two-day clashes in southern Philippines At least six suspected terrorists were killed in two days of fighting between the Philippine troops and Abu Sayyaf militant group over the weekend in the Southern city of Sulu, said the Philippine military on November 25.