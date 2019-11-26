ASEAN Korean President vows support for ASEAN’s startup development President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in has affirmed that the RoK will join hands with ASEAN member nations to promote startups in the field of technology as part of their efforts towards creative growth.

World ASEAN army chiefs gather in Indonesia The 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) was held in Bandung city, Indonesia’s West Java province, on November 25.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the first session of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit held on Nov. 26 in Busan in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the two sides' dialogue relations.

World Singapore: Law against misinformation used for first time The Singaporean Government on November 25 ordered a member of the opposition Progress Singapore Party to correct a Facebook post which authorities said could smear the reputation of state investment funds.