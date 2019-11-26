RoK steps up defence cooperation with Philippines, Singapore
The Republic of Korea (RoK) signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation with the Philippines and Singapore on November 26 on the sidelines of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit in the southern port city of Busan.
Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte (Source: YONHAP/VNA)
The Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief, Wang Jung-hong, and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana inked the deal on the procurement of specific defense materials, according to the DAPA.
The arrangement is expected to allow more Korean companies to be able to make contracts with the Philippine government so as to promote their defense exports to the Southeast Asian country, the DAPA said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the agreement with Singapore was about exchanging information on chemical, biological and radiological fields, the DAPA said, adding it will serve as a basis for the two nations to share related technologies and experience.
The same day, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited the headquarters of Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang province, and inspected indigenous aircraft, such as FA-50 fighters and KUH Surion helicopters, the agency said.
Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah also toured the 5th Air Mobility Wing in Busan, it added.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.