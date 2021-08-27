RoK, Thailand enhance collaboration in future industries, health care
The top diplomats of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand on August 27 agreed to intensify cooperation in future industries, health care and green technologies during their talks in the Southeast Asian country, according to the RoK Foreign Ministry.
The consensus was reached during their talks between RoK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai.
At the event, the two sides affirmed their commitment to intensifying cooperation in technology, innovation, digital economy as well as human resources development.
They agreed to work together to promote green investment and technologies for sustainable development, while expressing their determination to enhance collaboration against emerging infectious diseases and other public health threats.
Chung is currently on a two-nation trip that includes his visit to Laos. In June, the minister visited Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia during his first trip to Southeast Asia in his current capacity since taking office in February.
The RoK is striving to advance its New Southern Policy aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.