RoK youth visit Woori Bank Vietnam's headquarters in Hanoi. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thirty young people, aging from 13 to 25, from the Republic of Korea have joined a global cultural experience programme for multicultural youth in Hanoi.



The event, jointly held by Woori Bank Vietnam and the Korean Association in Hanoi, aims to give RoK youngsters the chance to learn about Vietnamese culture, economy and finance through field trips to Uncle Ho’s Stilt House at the Presidential Palace, headquarters of Woori Bank Vietnam and Korean Association in Hanoi as well as National Historical Museum.



Park Jong Il, General Director of Woori Bank Vietnam expressed his hope that the programme will become a meaningful event for young people from multicultural families living in the RoK, adding that they will play a key role in connecting and further strengthening good relationships between the two countries.



The progamme is part of the activities of the "Woori Multicultural Scholarship Foundation" which engages in various projects such as scholarship programme, educational and welfare projects for multicultural families.



The foundation supports about 500 students each year. About 60% of them are young people with Vietnamese mothers or fathers.



Park Soomi, who led the delegation of Korean students to Vietnam, said that over the years, many young people have been interested in the programme and loved Vietnamese culture.



She said they will spread their understanding and feelings about Vietnam after returning to the RoK./.