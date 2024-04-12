Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Ha Van Sieu speaks at the event. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a tourism promotion programme on April 11 in Hanoi to showcase its strength and attract Vietnamese tourists.



Last year, Vietnam was the fifth largest source of tourists to RoK, with 420,000 travellers, of whom 76,000 chose Gangwon as their destination. The RoK’s province is applying a visa-free policy for many tourist markets, including Vietnam. It is also carrying out various solutions to lure travelers such as speeding up tourism promotion, organising Famtrip delegations to introduce Gangwon tourism and developing a variety of tourism products.

On this occasion, Gangwon and 13 cities under its authorities and travel firms joined the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM), which is taking place from April 11-14 in Hanoi, to carry out promotional and marketing activities.



Choi Seong-hyun, Director of Gangwon Tourism Bureau, said through tourism promotion activities in Vietnam the province wants to promote its attractions and it will design new tourism products targeting the Vietnamese market.

Vietnam is a potential market, so the province is interested in speeding up tourism promotion, focusing on different types of customers and building more attractive products, according to the Gangwon Tourism Organisation.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Ha Van Sieu said Gangwon's booth at VITM 2024 and its tourism promotion programme will be an opportunity to connect tourism businesses of the two countries, helping to popularise the image and potential of Gangwon tourism to the business community and people of Vietnam./.