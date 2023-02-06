RoK’s Jeju Air to expand flights to Vietnam
Jeju Air Co., the biggest low-cost carrier of the Republic of Korea, said on February 6 that it will resume many routes to Vietnam in April after three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illustrative image (Source: GettyImages)Hanoi (VNA) - Jeju Air Co., the biggest low-cost carrier of the Republic of Korea, said on February 6 that it will resume many routes to Vietnam in April after three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The carrier plans to restore services on the routes from Incheon to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on April 20, Yonhap news agency said, citing the company's statement.
Jeju Air operated eight routes to five Vietnamese cities – Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc -- at the end of 2019. Most of the routes were suspended in early 2020, when the pandemic hit the airline industry.
In June last year, the company resumed the routes from Incheon to Da Nang and Nha Trang, and the Busan-Da Nang route.
Jeju Air also plans to restore flights between Incheon and Vientiane of Laos from April 20.
The airline aims to turn around this year after posting net losses for three consecutive years through 2021 as eased virus restrictions unleash pent-up travel demand./.