Roller Sports Hanoi Open begins
More than 500 athletes, including local and international ones, will take part in the 2022 Roller Sports Hanoi Open on August 21 at the My Dinh National Stadium. (Photo: vanhoa.vn)
Competitors from 34 clubs in 14 cities and provinces took part in four categories of speed skating, slalom, slide and skateboard in different age groups from four years to unlimited age.
This was the first time skateboarding, an Olympic event, was added to the competition programme of the annual tournament.
This year's event sees a record number of competitors, marking a big step up for skating and roller sports in the country and the accurate orientation of the development of the Skating Federation of Vietnam (SFV), said Nguyen Viet Nam, vice president of SFV.
“After two years of the pandemic, the roller sports movement in Vietnam and Hanoi has been strongly affected. We hope that the tournament will help to push the sport again,” Nam said./.