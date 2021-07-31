Runner advances to semi-final of women’s 400m hurdles at Tokyo Olympics
Runner Quach Thi Lan has qualified for the semi-final of the women’s 400m hurdles at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Quach Thi Lan (right) and other runners in Heat 3 in action (Photo: AFP/VNA)
In Heat 3 of the category’s Round 1 held on July 31, she ranked fifth out of the eight competitors, clocking 55.51 seconds.
But as Jamaican Leah Nugent was disqualified for running in the wrong lane, Lan earned the fourth place and thus entering the semi-final.
She is the sole Southeast Asian athlete and the only of the Asian origin to compete at the category.
The semi-final is slated for August 2. The Vietnamese athlete will compete against 23 rivals for the top eight places to the final.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, started on July 23, will close on August 8.
