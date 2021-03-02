Russia attaches importance to strategic partnership with Vietnam in new context
Russia attaches importance to the strategic partnership with Vietnam in the new context, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Russia attaches importance to the strategic partnership with Vietnam in the new context, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.
She made the remarks on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Russia strategic partnership statement (March 1).
The statement is a clear confirmation of the aspirations of Vietnamese and Russian people for enhancing the bilateral ties on the basis of the time-honoured friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, the spokeswoman said.
The signing is the result decades-long, effective collaboration between Vietnam and Russia across spheres, while demonstrating their determination to expand the relationship in the new historical context, according to the statement.
Zakharova said over the past two decades, the strategic partnership has reaped impressive achievements, with high-level political dialogues and visits at the highest level by leaders of the two countries maintained.
Meanwhile, cooperation in trade, economy, military and military technology, science-technology, and humanitarian collaboration have also received more momentum.
She highlighted the intensified exchanges between the parliaments, Parties and localities, and new cooperation mechanisms, saying Vietnam and Russia elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021.
The solidarity and mutual support have been reflected during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Zakharova said.
Vietnam and Russia have provided consultations and other necessary aid for each other, while sharing experience in the combat, she elaborated.
Given difficulties facing the region and the world, the comprehensive strategic partnership remains an important factor of Russia’s foreign policy in Asia-Pacific, the spokeswoman said.
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga presents the “For peace and friendship among nations”insignia to Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov. (Photo: VNA)
On this occasion, Russia’s TASS news agency had an interview with Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov who said the bilateral ties have made progress over the past two decades.
Thanks to joint efforts, the two countries have reached serious agreements, even breakthrough ones, to strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship in all fields, the ambassador said.
Mentioning the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, he said the deal has contributed to raising Vietnam-Russia trade to 5.7 billion USD in 2020 given the pandemic.
He stressed effective cooperation in oil and gas, with the formation of such joint ventures as Vietsovpetro, Rusvietpetro, Gazpromviet and Vietgazprom that have benefited both sides./.