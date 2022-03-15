Politics Vietnamese, Iranian foreign ministries convene 7th political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Assistant Foreign Minister Reza Zabib of Iran on March 15 co-chaired the 7th political consultation between the nations’ foreign ministries in the form of videoconference.

Politics Vietnamese, Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks on Ukraine situation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the conflict in Ukraine in a candid and constructive manner during a phone talk on March 15.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia aim for stronger partnership between capital cities Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call on Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng on March 15, during which they discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and Phnom Penh.

Politics Sierra Leone values friendship, cooperation with Vietnam: President Sierra Leone attaches importance to the development of its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, affirmed President Julius Maada Bio at his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on March 15.