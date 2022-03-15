Russia eyes stronger cooperation with HCM City: diplomat
Russia hopes to step up cooperation with Vietnamese localities, with Ho Chi Minh City being the top priority, Russian Consul General in HCM City Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich told Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen during their meeting on March 14.
Russian businesses are looking forward to discuss cooperation in detail with municipal authorities, the Russian diplomat said.
Sirozhevich pledged to do his best to further promote relations between Russia and HCM City, and said he hopes to continue receiving support of HCM City’s leaders in the coming time.
For his part, Nen thanked the Russian side for supporting HCM City in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing his hope that Sirozhevich will continue to promote cooperation between the city and Russian localities that will contribute to deepening the cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Sirozhevich on March 13, during which Mai said he hopes that in his tenure, the Russian diplomat will follow his predecessor in promoting cooperative relations between HCM City and localities of Russia, and serve as a bridge to tighten the bilateral cooperation./.