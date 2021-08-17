Vietnamese team for 2021 Army Games (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Maj. Gen. Alexander Peryazev, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Combat Training under the Russian Armed Forces and Chief Referee of the Army Games 2021, on August 17 hailed Vietnam’s preparation for the international tournament despite its hosting the event for the first time amid various difficulties.



Peryazev said the Vietnamese officers, soldiers and other forces show high fighting spirit, a high sense of discipline and determination to win.



He expressed his delight that the two countries would enhance defence cooperation in more areas.



The same day, the Russian Defence Ministry released a video on a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese naval force’s warship 016-Quang Trung at Vladivostok port. The warship, along with the 015-Tran Hung Dao, will compete in the “Sea Cup” category in the Games.



The “Sea Cup” contest will begin on August 22 with the participation of teams from Russia, Azerbaijan. Vietnam, Iran, Myanmar, Kazakhstan and China.



The Army Games 2021 is scheduled for August 22 – September 4 with 34 contests and 260 teams from 45 countries. Competition events will be held in Armenia, Algeria, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Russia.



Vietnam is due to host the Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests./.