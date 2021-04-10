Russia scholars, media confident in Vietnam’s new leadership
The newly elected top four leaders of Vietnam. From right: National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) - Vietnam’s new leadership have recently been on the radar of Russian scholars and media, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and sent his congratulations to newly-elected leaders of Vietnam.
In an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Russia, Professor Vladimir Kolotov, head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute at Saint Petersburg University, said Vietnam’s current apparatus of senior leaders is optimal and harmonious.
It allows the modernisation of the political system, creates a premise for continued reform and propelling the country forward, while maintaining stability and keeping in place leaders who have a wide reputation and rich experience in state administration, he added.
Earlier, also in an interview with the VNA, Valeria Vershinina, an expert from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke highly of the new Vietnamese leaders’ dignity and working capacity.
The expert expressed her belief that with its experience and successes in reforming the economy and maintaining a balanced foreign policy, Vietnam will continue posting fast development and playing a growing role in global and regional processes.
In addition, a series of major newspapers and news agency from Russia like TASS, Infox, and Bigasia have published articles on the new leadership, praising Vietnam’s successful election of senior leaders.
Regarding the future prospect of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, Russian experts and media said they are confident that the two countries will enhance their bilateral relationship toward practical outcomes as they consider each other their respective priorities in their policy for external relations./.