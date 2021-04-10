World Singapore becomes the first to ratify RCEP Singapore ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and deposited its ratification instrument on April 9, becoming the first participating country to complete the ratification process for the deal.

World German media spotlights Vietnam’s new leadership Vietnam’s new leadership has continued to make foreign headlines, with Germany’s Junge Welt (Young World) running an article on this regard on April 9.

World Indonesia calls on D-8 to play a part in fighting COVID-19, pushing economic recovery Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged members of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8), which comprises eight Muslim-majority countries, to play a major role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering the global economy, particularly through expanding vaccine production capacity.

World Indonesia, RoK bolster economic cooperation The Indonesian government remains committed to boosting cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK), Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said.