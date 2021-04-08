Politics NA approves appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers The National Assembly (NA) on April 8 approved a resolution ratifying the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers.

Politics Infographic Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh Le Van Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Infographic Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai Le Minh Khai, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador to Russia honoured for devotion to bilateral ties Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh was honoured with Russia’s Order of Friendship on April 6 for his enormous contributions to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.