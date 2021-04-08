Russian Ambassador impressed by Vietnam and its people
Outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov has expressed his positive impression of Vietnam and its people and shared his assessment of the prospects for developing the partnership between the two countries in the time to come.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung presents the Friendship Order of the State President of Vietnam to Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov has expressed his positive impression of Vietnam and its people and shared his assessment of the prospects for developing the partnership between the two countries in the time to come.
In a recent interview with Russian news agency Sputnik, the ambassador said that through meetings with Vietnamese friends, he found that Vietnamese people have a deep solidarity with and friendship towards Russia and its people, adding that the Russian language continues to be popular in the country.
He was impressed with the inauguration of a statue of famous Russian poet Alexandre Sergeievich Pushkin at Hoa Binh Park in Hanoi.
During his tenure, Vietnam became the first country in the world to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Trade ties between Russia and Vietnam saw fruitful growth last year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with two-way trade rising 15 percent to 5.7 billion USD. Russia’s exports to Vietnam have been on the rise.
Bilateral relations have now expanded to new fields. The Russian side is seeking opportunities to export foodstuffs to Vietnam.
According to figures from Russian customs, two-way trade in January surged 46 percent year-on-year, hitting 460 million USD.
Vnukov said joint venture companies between the two countries, such as the Vietnam - Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro, the Vietnam - Russia Joint Venture Bank, and the Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre, are operating effectively, contributing to promoting bilateral relations.
He suggested the two countries continue their cooperation in oil and gas exploitation, renewable energy development, nuclear science and technology, healthcare, and biotechnology, expressing a belief that joint efforts by the two sides will bring effective cooperation in high-technology./.