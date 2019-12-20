Russian ceramics on display in Hanoi
At the exhibition (Photo: nhandan.org.vn )
Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition featuring the collection of Russian porcelain and ceramics of the Hermitage Museum is taking place at the Vietnam National Museum of History.
The event is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the history of ceramics in Russia, and to enjoy a number of unique ceramic products of Vietnam and Russia.
The exhibition was co-organised by the Vietnam National Museum of History and Vietnam’s the Hermitage Museum and the royal ceramics workshop in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the support of the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Hanoi and Gazprom EP International - the sponsor of Gazprom Group's projects abroad. This is part of activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Russia and Russia-Vietnam Year in 2019 and 2020.
The porcelain and ceramic products display the traditional beauty created by generations of Russian artisans. With diverse genres and styles, and unique materials, the exhibition space is designed to be appealing with modern lighting and sound techniques. Visitors have the opportunity to see and hear "Sounds from the beautiful past domain" through art galleries using multimedia.
In addition, visitors can also enjoy viewing the royal treasures of the Nguyen Dynasty, the unique works of Bat Trang and Chu Dau ceramics.
Along with the exhibition, there are interesting activities like presentations on Russian art and culture, and a contest on creating sketches to paint on porcelain.
The exhibition runs until the end of February 2020./.
