Culture - Sports HCM City: diverse activities to welcome New Year A variety of activities are set to be launched across Ho Chi Minh City as a way of the southern city welcoming the New Year, including special artistic performances, a countdown party, and a spectacular display of fireworks.

Culture - Sports Rock Symphony concert to welcome New Year The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) has announced that 2019 Rock Symphony concert will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27 and 28, promising to bring a special musical event to the public.

Culture - Sports National museum hosts exhibition on army Some artworks from the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts collection have been put on display at the museum to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22).