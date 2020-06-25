Russian expert highlights Vietnam’s role in maintaining peace in Southeast Asia
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the online 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting on June 24 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A Russian expert has spoken highly of Vietnam’s role in helping to maintain peace in Southeast Asia.
Vietnam is going to chair the online 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26 during which the member countries will discuss a wide range of issues, from politics, economy to society, including common efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to recover regional economies.
Talking about Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020, Dmitry Mosyakov, Director of the Centre for the Study of Southeast Asia, Australia and Oceania at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the country’s dynamic and fast growing economy, success in the fight against COVID-19, and a wise foreign policy have helped raise its prestige in the international arena.
According to him, Vietnam’s foreign policy has handled its relations with partners in a relatively balanced manner, and the country is becoming an important factor in ensuring peace in Southeast Asia.
He emphasised that with a peace favoured policy, Vietnam has greatly contributed to the maintenance of peace and stability in Southeast Asia, thereby helping to promote ASEAN’s stature and role in the world./.