Politics PM commends public security force’s performance in first half Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has applauded the achievements of the people’s public security force in the first half of 2020 which, he said, greatly helped ensure political security, social order and safety, and, especially, COVID-19 control.

Politics PM inspects preparations for ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 25 inspected preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the International Conference Centre in Hanoi.

Politics PM inspects preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Hanoi on June 25 to inspect preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit, which will be held in the form of a video conference on June 26.

Politics Vietnam backs Palestinians’ fight for justice: Deputy FM Vietnam consistently supports the fight for justice as well as the legitimate and inviolable rights of Palestinians, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi has said.