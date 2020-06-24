ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Six reports from ASEAN Secretary General adopted Six reports from the ASEAN Secretary General and community pillars submitted to the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit were adopted at the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, held online in Hanoi on June 24 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made this remark in his message to the Second Berlin Climate and Security Conference on June 24th.

ASEAN AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26, during which they will show their commitment to further enhancing solidarity within the bloc and its relations with partners to cope with the challenges and build a sustainable community.