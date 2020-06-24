Lao highly values Vietnam as ASEAN Chair
Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has said Vietnam is performing well its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, especially in leading the bloc to overcome challenges and difficulties posed by COVID-19.
At the 21st ASEAN Political Security Community Council Meeting (Photo: VNA)
In an interview to VNA, the official, who is also head of the SOM ASEAN of Laos, said Vietnam’s role in the context of the pandemic is extremely important. He further added that Vietnam is playing the key role in organising the implementation of agreements reached by ASEAN leaders.
On the adjustments of the agenda Vietnam has implemented for the chairmanship year, the Lao official highlighted that time has proven that measures taken by Vietnam are very good.
As for the expectation on Vietnam as the ASEAN Chair in the rest of the year, he spoke highly of the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” raised by Vietnam, affirming that it is very suitable to the cooperation of ASEAN.
The rest of the year will see many things to be done and Vietnam, as the ASEAN Chair, will have a very important role to play in pushing and organising the implementation of the initiatives as well as priorities, he said.
The official also expressed his belief that under the leading of Vietnam, ASEAN will together advance to successes, and affirmed that Laos will always support and help Vietnam to complete its role./.