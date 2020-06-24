World Thai Prime Minister to attend 36th ASEAN Summit Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to attend the 36th ASEAN Summit and relevant meetings chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 26.

World Indonesian scholar has high expectations for 36th ASEAN Summit The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit, chaired by Vietnam on June 26, will be important and significant for the bloc, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security issues, an Indonesian scholar has said.

World Laos supports ASEAN human resources development plan Laos supports ASEAN’s human resources development plan, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting a speech by Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune at the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council (ASCC) meeting on June 23.