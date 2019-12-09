Russian Film Week opens in Hanoi
The Russian Film Week in Hanoi opened on December 9, introducing well-known films of the Russian cinema to Hanoians.
The films are screened at National Cinema Centre and the Russian Centre of Science and Culture.
The films includes “Mistresses”, “The Guy from Our Cemetery”, “Matilda”, “Pure Art”, “Battle for Sevastopol”, “Anna Karenina: Vronsky's Story” and “The Champions: Faster, Higher Stronger”.
Through films, the Vietnamese public will have many new experiences about the country and people of Russia.
Besides cinema, there are many performing arts activities featuring Russian culture which are also being held in Hanoi./.
