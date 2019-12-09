Culture - Sports HCM City hosts Peace Culture Day The 2019 Ho Chi Minh City Peace Culture Day was held on December 8 with the message of “For a humane and peaceful society: Let’s join hands to prevent and push back violence and abuse.”

Culture - Sports Int’l cycling tourney wraps up in Lao Cai province An international cycling tournament linking Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai with China’s Hong He concluded on December 8, with the participation more than 800 Vietnamese and Chinese cyclists.

Culture - Sports International Food Festival makes a splash in Hanoi The International Food Festival took place in Hanoi on December 8, featuring nearly 130 pavilions run by members of the ASEAN Community, international agencies, cultural centres and foreign relations departments of Vietnamese localities and businesses.