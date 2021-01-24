Prof. Alexander Sokolovsky (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - Prof. Alexander Sokolovsky from the Far Eastern Federal University has affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always a Party of the people and for the people.



Sokolovsky, who is also Chairman of the Russia – Vietnam Friendship Association of Primorsky province, made the affirmation in his article published on the Russian Spring (Rusvesna) e-newspaper on January 23. He had 40 years of close connection with Vietnam in science, education, socio-culture and visited the country many times.



In the article, he not only highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in all social aspects but also expressed appreciation for the country and people. He said the beauty and richness of Vietnam is not only endowed by the nature but the diligence and high responsibility of people also, which help them achieve the goal of peace, stability and prosperity.



According to him, generations of the Vietnamese people trust on the power of the CPV founded by legendary President Ho Chi Minh nine decades ago. The maintenance of economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a remarkable proof of Vietnam’s stability.



He wrote that the CPV’s sound leadership was also demonstrated in external affairs. Vietnam hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in 2017, served as ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure. The country also actively worked with partners within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



The scholar expressed his belief that the 13th National Party Congress will be the next lighthouse with clear plans to take the country to a new development period, and wished that the event will be a success./.