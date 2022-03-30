Sa Pa to hold street carnival from April 1
A street carnival will be held in Sa Pa resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from April 1-3, as part of the week-long Mau Thuong Temple Festival 2022.
The event is set to take place on the town’s main streets which will feature a variety of cultural activities, especially folk dance and art performances of six ethnic groups in Sa Pa, namely Mong, Dao, Tay, Giay, Kinh, and Xa Pho.
The Mau Thuong Temple festival includes a wide range of activities, notably a palanquin procession and ritual offerings.
Traditional delicious food and agricultural products of Sa Pa will also be introduced to visitors on the occasion./.