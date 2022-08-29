Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.