Sci-Tech Vietnam to disconnect services for non-compliant 2G phones from March Vietnam will begin blocking signals for non-compliant 2G mobile phones as part of its broader plan to fully phase out the 2G service this year, according to the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Sci-Tech Offline cyberthreats decreasing steadily in Vietnam The number of users in Vietnam targeted by local threats significantly decreased between 2020 and 2023, according to Kaspersky Security Network.

Sci-Tech PM demands tightening level-based information system security Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed a directive on February 23 demanding stricter adherence to information security regulations and enhanced level-based information system security measures.