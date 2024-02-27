Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Siemens promote training in semiconductor industry
At the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) and Siemens Electronic Design Automation (Siemens EDA), a segment of Siemens Digital Industries Software, on February 27 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in personnel training in the semiconductor chip industry in Vietnam.
The deal is based on advantages and expertise of the SHTP in personnel training in the industry, and the strengths of Siemens in software design, with collaboration activities to start this year.
Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Anh Thi, head of the SHTP Management Board, expressed his belief that the MoU will create opportunities for trainees to approach cutting-edge technologies in the design and verification of semiconductor IC designs, while building up experience in the high-tech sector.
SHTP sees personnel training as one of its key activities towards materialising the city’s target of developing the semiconductor chip industry, and turning itself into a science - technology and innovation urban area, and a new growth engine of the Southeastern region and the country at large, he added.
Established in 2002, SHTP currently has more than 162 valid investment projects, including many by multinational corporations.
Meanwhile, Siemens EDA delivers the world's most comprehensive portfolio of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and services./.