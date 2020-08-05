In a dispatch issued in April, the ministry was in favour of the extension of sailors’ health certificates for between three and four months, on the basis of the documents proving their health conditions and confirmation on their current conditions by the health officials aboard.

That extension would be valid until the end of July at the longest, it said.

Given the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, the MoH has agreed to maintain the mechanism until December 31 for sailors who are unable to leave their ships or with valid contracts.

The MoH requested the Ministry of Transport to update the information to its affiliates in an effort to create favourable conditions for sailors and maritime businesses during the pandemic period./.