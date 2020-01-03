Environment Water shortages warned as reservoirs run dry The national irrigation department has reported a staggeringly low level of water reserves in northern and central regions, signalling the threat of a severe drought in 2020.

Environment Ninh Thuan province faces irrigation water shortage Many reservoirs in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are facing a shortage of water, affecting supply for the 2019-2020 winter-spring crop, animals and household use.

Environment Cold spell to hit northern region during New Year A cold spell is expected to hit the northern region at the start of the new year, bringing rain and lowering temperatures.

Environment Rare storks appear in northern Dien Bien province Hundreds of co nhan (a kind of openbill stork with the scientific name Anastomus Oscitans) have been spotted in fields in Dien Bien district in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, over the past week.