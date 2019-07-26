Scene at the working session (Photo: VNA)

– The third Samsung Hope School in Vietnam will be constructed in Hiep Hoa district in the northern province of Bac Giang to benefit more than 300 poor local pupils at primary and secondary levels.The information was released at a working session between the provincial authorities and representatives of Samsung Vietnam and the Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) organization on July 26.At the function, the sides agreed to conduct the project in 10 years with a total cost of nearly 20 billion VND (860,000 USD). Of the figure, more than 8 billion VND will be funded by Samsung Vietnam to finance facility building, equipment purchase, and management cost.The school will implement the Child Development Programme, which offers extracurricular activities related to arts, music, computer and foreign languages, while providing health checkups for its students.General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo-ho said he hopes the school will help needy youths gain access to a comprehensive education system and become good citizens.Samsung wants to continue building more hope schools in the future, he added.On the occasion, the sides involved signed a memorandum of understanding on implementing the project.Witnessing the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Bac Giang People’s Committee Nguyen Van Linh highlighted the important meaning of the project to Bac Giang and to Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) ties.He pledged to create best conditions possible for the construction of the school, suggesting Samsung Vietnam and the KFHI pay further attention to social welfare activities in the province.Earlier, the KFHI and Samsung Electronics Vietnam have jointly funded a project on building toilets and water purification systems for 26 primary and secondary schools in Bac Giang, benefiting nearly 200,000 local pupils.The two previous Samsung Hope Schools were built in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces.-VNA