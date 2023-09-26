Samsung Hope School to be built in Binh Phuoc province
At the signing ceremony of the MoU. (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – A new school in the chain of Samsung Hope Schools in Vietnam will be built in the southern province of Binh Phuoc following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on its construction on September 26.
The document was inked by the People’s Committee of Dong Xoai city in Binh Phuoc province, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd, and the Korea Food for the Hungry International.
Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, said 2023 marks the 10th year of the Samsung Hope School project in Vietnam, which have come to different provinces like Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang and Lang Son, benefiting more than 5,000 disadvantaged children.
Tran Tue Hien, Chairman of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee, noted that the project demonstrates the social responsibility of Samsung, while opening up new, long-term cooperation opportunities between Samsung Vietnam and Binh Phuoc.
The school will be provided with modern equipment, with specialised rooms, aiming to facilitate students’ comprehensive development. Its construction is scheduled to begin later this year in Dong Xoai city./.