Samsung Vietnam has announced its participation in the ‘Google for Education’ pilot programme (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Samsung Vietnam has announced its participation in the ‘Google for Education’ pilot programme, which is being carried out at the Thuc Nghiem Junior High School in Hanoi.

Samsung has presented its Galaxy Chromebook to 16 teachers and 38 sixth graders of the school so that they can access to Google’s EdTech Solutions through the devices.

Teaching and learning activities will be upgraded with Chrome Education and supported by Google Workspace for Education’s tools such as Google Classroom and Google Meet.

This is the first time that the ‘Google for Education’ programme has been launched at a public school./.